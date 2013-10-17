Israel's Discount Bank names Hapoalim exec as new CEO

JERUSALEM, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Israel Discount Bank on Thursday named Lilach Asher-Topilsky, an executive at Bank Hapoalim, as its new chief executive officer.

Asher-Topilsky, 43, will replace Reuven Spiegel, 56, who in August said he planned to step down in March 2014 for personal reasons.. Spiegel has been CEO of Israel’s third largest lender since 2010.

The appointment requires Bank of Israel approval while no start date has been set.

If confirmed, Asher-Topilsky would become the third woman to head one of Israel’s top five banks in addition to female CEOs at Bank Leumi and First International Bank of Israel .

Asher-Topilsky has been head of retail banking at Hapoalim, Israel’s largest bank, since 2009. She joined Hapoalim in 1998 and was appointed to the board of management in 2007 as head of corporate strategy.

In his three years in office during the throes of a global financial crisis, Spiegel led an efficiency drive while improving the bank’s capital position in preparation for meeting stricter central bank regulations that take effect in 2015. (Reporting by Steven Scheer)