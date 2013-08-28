FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Israel Discount Bank Q2 profit jumps, non-interest income gains
August 28, 2013 / 7:22 AM / in 4 years

Israel Discount Bank Q2 profit jumps, non-interest income gains

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JERUSALEM, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Israel Discount Bank reported a 59 percent rise in quarterly net profit that beat estimates, as higher non-interest income offset a rise in expenses for credit losses and a drop in net interest income.

Discount, Israel’s third-largest lender, said on Wednesday it earned 263 million shekels ($72 million) in the second quarter, compared with 165 million a year earlier.

Non-interest income such as commissions jumped 24.2 percent to 924 million shekels, while net interest income fell 9.7 percent to 1.04 billion shekels and credit loss expenses rose 19.5 percent to 141 million shekels.

Discount was expected to record a profit of 210 million shekels on net interest income of 1.1 billion shekels and credit loss charges of 152 million.

Its core Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets rose to 9.1 percent at the end of June from 8.6 percent at the end of 2012.

Israel’s banking regulator has mandated banks to hold core Tier I ratio of at least 9 percent by the start of 2015 as part of a global drive to strengthen the industry and prevent a repeat of the 2008 financial crisis.

Israel’s top banks, Hapoalim and Leumi, will report results on Thursday.

$1 = 3.66 shekels Reporting by Steven Scheer

