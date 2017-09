JERUSALEM, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Israel will lower corporate and value added taxes (VAT) to help boost economic growth following higher than expected tax collection in recent months, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday.

In a plan initiated by Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon, VAT will drop to 17 percent from 18 percent, while the corporate tax will fall to 25 percent from 26.5 percent. (Reporting by Steven Scheer and Ori Lewis; Editing by Angus MacSwan)