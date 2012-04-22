FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egypt ends gas deal with Israel, stakeholder says
April 22, 2012 / 5:50 PM / 5 years ago

Egypt ends gas deal with Israel, stakeholder says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM, April 22 (Reuters) - Egypt has terminated a long-term deal to supply Israel with gas after the cross-border pipeline sustained months of sabotage since a revolt last year, a stakeholder in the deal said on Sunday.

Ampal-American Israel Corporation, a partner in the East Mediterreanean Gas Company (EMG), which operates the pipeline, said it had notified Egypt it was “terminating the gas and purchase agreement”.

The company said in a statement that “EMG considers the termination attempt unlawful and in bad faith, and consequently demanded its withdrawal”, and that EMG, Ampal, and EMG’s other international shareholders were “considering their options and legal remedies as well as approaching the various governments”. (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch, Writing by Allyn Fisher-Ilan; Editing by Michael Roddy)

