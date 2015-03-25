FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Israel's Netanayhu to name Kulanu party's Kahlon as finance minister, Likud says
March 25, 2015 / 10:10 AM / 2 years ago

Israel's Netanayhu to name Kulanu party's Kahlon as finance minister, Likud says

TEL AVIV, March 25 (Reuters) - Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will name Moshe Kahlon, who heads the Kulanu party, as the country’s next finance minister, a spokesman for Netanyahu’s Likud party said on Wednesday.

Netanyahu will be formally nominated to form a governing coalition by President Reuven Rivlin later on Wednesday.

The centrist Kulanu party, which won 10 seats in last week’s election, is one of the parties supporting Netanyahu’s efforts to form a government. (Reporting by Tova Cohen; editing by John Stonestreet)

