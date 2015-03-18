UPDATE 2-Israel stocks gain, shekel dips after Netanyahu election win

* Tel Aviv 100 index up 1.1 pct

* Shekel slips to 4.025 per dollar but eye on U.S. Fed (Updates stock prices, shekel weakens)

By Tova Cohen and Steven Scheer

TEL AVIV, March 18 (Reuters) - Energy and pharmaceutical shares pulled Tel Aviv stocks higher on Wednesday, with the market largely indifferent to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s surprise victory in Israel’s election.

With almost all votes counted, Netanyahu’s Likud party had won 29-30 seats in the 120-member Knesset.

The Likud said it intended to form a new government within weeks. Negotiations are already under way with the pro-settler Jewish Home party, the centrist Kulanu party and ultra-Orthodox groups.

“The market’s indifference to the results apparently stems from its belief that the coalition that will be formed will be more stable than its predecessor,” said Idan Azoulay, chief investment officer at the Epsilon brokerage.

Coalition partners are likely to have financial demands, but Netanyahu should be able to stand firm on the budget after Likud’s big win, he said.

The benchmark Tel Aviv 100 index was up 1.1 pct to 1,390 points at 1509 GMT. Energy shares Avner Oil, Delek Drilling and Delek Group were up as much as 9 percent after they announced a deal to sell $1.2 billion of natural gas from the Tamar field to Egypt

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries was up 1.8 percent after it announced on Tuesday the sale of four oncology development programmes to Ignyta in exchange for 6 percent of Ignyta’s stock.

The shekel weakened slightly in the late afternoon to 4.0250 per dollar from Monday’s close of 4.0167. Markets were closed on Tuesday for the election.

Roni Gitlin, head of spot trading at Bank Leumi, said the election had no impact, with the market focused on the euro’s weakness and the statement expected later on Wednesday from the U.S. Federal Reserve.

“We know Netanyahu ... We know his economic agenda and there won’t be a problem with the budget,” he said.

The critical party for Likud will be Kulanu, led by former Likud member and communications minister Moshe Kahlon. He is widely expected to become finance minister, a prospect that has weighed on bank shares in recent days.

As communications minister, Kahlon boosted mobile phone competition and brought prices down sharply. He has vowed to do the same for banking. Tel Aviv’s banking index was down 0.5 percent, led by a 1.2 percent decline in Hapoalim , Israel’s largest lender.

Modi Shafrir, chief strategist at Mizrahi-Tefahot Bank’s finance division, said Kahlon’s appointment as finance minister is expected to enhance the implementation of reforms to lower the cost of living, supporting continued moderate inflation.

This “in turn will also lead to the continuation of a very low interest rate environment,” he said. (Editing by Larry King)