Netanyahu says Israel has 'no greater ally' than U.S. -NBC

WASHINGTON, March 19 (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu affirmed his country’s strong ties with the United Stated on Thursday after tensions in the run-up to his election victory, saying Israel has “no greater ally.”

“There are so many areas where we must work together with the United States,” Netanyahu said in an interview with NBC. “America has no greater ally than Israel and Israel has no greater ally than the United States.” (Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Susan Heavey and Bill Trott)