UN says expects Israel to continue Middle East peace process
March 18, 2015 / 3:31 PM / 2 years ago

UN says expects Israel to continue Middle East peace process

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS, March 18 (Reuters) - The United Nations said on Wednesday it expects Israel to continue with the Middle East peace process to negotiate a Palestinian state after Israeli Prime Minster Benjamin Netanyahu was re-elected on a pledge to abandon that commitment.

In the final days of campaigning ahead of Israel’s election on Tuesday, Netanyahu said he would not permit a Palestinian state to be created under his watch and also promised to go on building settlements on occupied land.

“We expect any government that is formed as a result of these elections to continue with the process that has been put in place by the previous governments of Israel so that we can continue with negotiations between the Israelis and the Palestinians to realize the vision of two states, Israel and Palestine, living side by side in peace and security,” U.N. spokesman Farhan Haq said.

Reporting by Michelle Nichols

