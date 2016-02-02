Israel-China private equity fund raises over $200 million

TEL AVIV, Feb 2 (Reuters) - The first Israel-China private equity fund, the Catalyst CEL Fund, has raised more than $200 million to invest in companies with a growth strategy focused on the Chinese market, partners in the fund said on Tuesday.

The fund is a partnership between Catalyst Private Equity in Israel and China Everbright Ltd, a Hong Kong-based asset manager.

The fund has made two investments including a controlling stake in Lamina Technologies, an Israeli-founded, Swiss-based manufacturer of precision metal cutting tools. The fund also invested in a 3D printing company in the end of January.

“We ... provide mature companies with the capital and support for creating larger global businesses including access to capital from China and the vast China market,” said Yair Shamir, a managing partner of Catalyst CEL Fund.

The fund raised capital from Chinese institutional and strategic investors as well as investors from Israel, North American and Europe.

“We hope that our fund will encourage more Israeli companies to consider China a key growth market as well as a potential place for public market exits,” said Shengyan Fan, a managing partner at the fund.

This is the third fund for Catalyst, whose past investments include driver assistance technology provider Mobileye. (Reporting by Tova Cohen)