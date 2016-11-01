FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Israel-China Catalyst Fund leads $25 mln investment in SatixFy
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 1, 2016 / 10:45 AM / 10 months ago

Israel-China Catalyst Fund leads $25 mln investment in SatixFy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TEL AVIV, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Catalyst CEL Fund said on Tuesday it is leading a $25 million investment round in SatixFy Ltd, an Israeli provider of satellite communication technology.

The investment round will be completed by the end of the year, Catalyst said.

By designing its own silicon chips, SatixFy's technology reduces the cost, size, weight and power consumption of user-terminals, and cost of air-time for satellite communications.

The Catalyst CEL Fund, jointly managed by Israel's Catalyst and China Everbright Ltd, primarily invests in mid-to-late stage companies whose growth strategy is oriented towards emerging markets with a special focus on China. (Reporting by Tova Cohen)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.