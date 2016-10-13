FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Acting CEO of Tel Aviv Stock Exchange pulls resignation request
October 13, 2016 / 2:26 PM / 10 months ago

Acting CEO of Tel Aviv Stock Exchange pulls resignation request

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM, Oct 13 (Reuters) - The interim CEO of the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) on Thursday withdrew her request to resign at the end of the year, the bourse said.

Gal Landau-Yaari, 41, had announced on Monday that she would step down, adding to uncertainty surrounding the exchange as it battles to recover from a drop in trading volumes and company listings.

The exchange's board met on Thursday to discuss her decision and asked her to reconsider and continue to serve as acting CEO.

"Landau-Yaari agreed to the board's request," the TASE said in a brief statement.

Landau-Yaari took the reins at TASE in June after CEO Yossi Beinart started a leave of absence due to illness. Beinart later said he would resign and the TASE said its board would form a search committee to select a new CEO.

Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Jeffrey Heller

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
