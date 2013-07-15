FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Israeli financial firms directed to advance earnings dates
Sections
Featured
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official over 'good news' comment
Puerto Rico
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official over 'good news' comment
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
NSA spying program reauthorization in limbo
Cyber Risk
NSA spying program reauthorization in limbo
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 15, 2013 / 9:57 AM / 4 years ago

Israeli financial firms directed to advance earnings dates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM, July 15 (Reuters) - Israeli banks and insurance companies will have to move up their reporting dates to conform with the United States, the Bank of Israel and Finance Ministry said on Monday.

Financial institutions will be required to publish their annual financial reports by the end of February instead of March 31, while quarterly earnings must be published within 45 days of the end of the quarter, compared with two months now.

“Advancing the publication dates will enable the public to more quickly obtain updated information on the financial situation and operating results of the institutions, thereby increasing transparency and improving investors’ decision-making capabilities,” the central bank and ministry said in a joint statement.

“The process was conceived against the background of similar measures taken around the world,” it said.

The change will be made gradually, while a start date has not yet been set. (Reporting by Steven Scheer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.