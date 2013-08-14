UPDATE 1-Israel spends $325 mln hedging foreign debt, finance ministry says

(Adds details, comments from deputy accountant-general)

JERUSALEM, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Israel’s government has made hedging transactions worth $325 million in the past week to protect its foreign debt from fluctuations in the dollar-shekel rate, the finance ministry said on Wednesday.

Over the past week, the shekel has hit a two-year peak of 3.53 per dollar.

Of Israel’s external debt of about $30 billion - 16.4 percent its total debt - some $3 billion was hedged at the end of June.

Speaking to Reuters, senior deputy Accountant-General Yali Rothenberg said the state paid a very low premium on the spot rate it bought, but he did not specify how much of the remaining debt the $325 million of hedging covered.

He said that, starting last Wednesday, the ministry made four transactions buying dollar forward contracts of less than one year to reduce exposure to dollar-shekel fluctuations and give more clarity on dollar-denominated interest payments in the national budget.

Around 85 percent of Israel’s foreign debt is in dollar bonds, with another 13 percent in euro-denominated bonds.

Rothenberg said there was capacity for further hedging depending on market conditions. He declined to elaborate.

The shekel has appreciated some 5 percent against the dollar since the end of May, though it weakened to 3.57 on Wednesday.

Based on an internal risk benchmark along with a nearly flat forwards curve, now a favourable time to conduct hedging transactions, Rothenberg said.