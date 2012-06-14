Tough Israel capital rules won't curb credit -Fischer

TEL AVIV, June 14 (Reuters) - Israeli banks will be able to keep supplying credit to the economy even after stricter core capital rules are imposed in 2015, Bank of Israel Governor Stanley Fischer said on Thursday.

The central bank has issued draft guidelines in which banks will have to hold core capital equivalent to at least 9 percent of their risk-weighted assets by the end of 2014. Israel’s current core capital ratio - a measure of financial strength - is 7.5 percent, with banks averaging about 8 percent.

Fischer said he has heard concerns from the banks that it would be harder for them to provide credit.

“We eventually reached a balanced decision that on one hand will allow banks to continue providing credit for the continued growth of the economy, while on the other hand will strengthen the banks and give them international standards,” Fischer told a conference on financial stability.

“Encouraging sustainable growth and maintaining a stable banking system are not mutually exclusive,” he said.

Real estate accounts for some 40 percent of banks’ credit. Fischer said that while the mortgage market has historically been stable, the central bank was monitoring the market to ensure its stability.

Fischer also said the Bank of Israel was preparing for any negative developments given the uncertainty over the outlook for Europe, Israel’s largest export market.

“We don’t know exactly what will happen if one or two countries leave the euro zone,” Fischer said. “But we are giving it thought, preparing different scenarios, and intend to deal with any potential problems in the event they reach Israel.”

The central bank forecasts Israeli economic growth this year of 3.1 percent, down from 4.8 percent in 2011. Economists believe that estimate will be trimmed soon due to weakness in Europe.

The Bank of Israel held its benchmark rate at 2.5 percent in May for the fourth month running, but the minutes of the meeting showed that the bank was ready to lower rates between meetings should there be a negative impact on the Israeli economy.

The next rate decision is on June 25, but analysts believe a negative market response to the June 17 Greek election could trigger a rate cut sooner than that. (Editing by Hugh Lawson)