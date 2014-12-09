Bank of Israel to buy $3.1 bln of FX in 2015 to offset gas production

TEL AVIV, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The Bank of Israel said on Tuesday it expects to buy $3.1 billion in foreign currency in 2015 to offset the effect of natural gas production on the shekel’s exchange rate.

The central bank said in 2013 it would purchase foreign exchange in coming years in line with the estimated effect of natural gas production on the balance of payments. It had said it would buy $3.5 billion in 2014.

“The Bank of Israel projects that the overall effect of natural gas production on the balance of payments in 2015 will be $3.1 billion and it will purchase foreign currency during 2015 accordingly,” the central bank said in a statement.

This programme is an additional instrument of the bank’s monetary policy. The Bank of Israel said it will continue to operate in the foreign exchange market in situations of fluctuations that are not in line with fundamental economic conditions or when the foreign exchange market is disorderly. (Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Steven Scheer)