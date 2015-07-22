Israelis sought in U.S. securities fraud remanded until Aug. 10

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - A Jerusalem court on Wednesday ordered two Israelis charged with securities fraud in the United States to be held in custody after U.S. authorities requested their arrest for extradition.

Gery Shalon, 31, and Ziv Orenstein, 40, were arrested by police on Tuesday at their homes in Israel after U.S. authorities accused the men of engaging in a stock manipulation scheme involving U.S. penny stocks.

An arrest warrant in the United States had been issued on June 2.

The judge, in reading his decision to keep the men in jail until at least Aug. 10, said they were accused of “seven crimes connected to money laundering, fraud and identity theft, which could reach cumulative sentences of tens of years in prison.”

The alleged crimes took place from 2011 to the present, the judge said.

According to a U.S. indictment, Shalon, Orenstein and a third suspect, Joshua Samuel Aaron, 31, had worked with two unnamed stock promoters, one from New Jersey and one from Florida, to run a “pump-and-dump” scheme.

The defendants would acquire shares in thinly traded companies, send millions of spam emails inducing investors to buy the stocks in order to drive up the price, and then sell off their holdings.

Aaron is a U.S. citizen who lives in Moscow and Tel Aviv and remains at large, U.S. authorities have said. The Israeli prosecutor added that he apparently was in Russia.

Orenstein’s lawyer, after the court discussion, said his client denied the allegations. Shalon’s lawyer could not be reached immediately for comment.

The prosecutor told the court that the case was connected to another sensitive investigation being handled in the United States, but did not link it to last summer’s massive data breach at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Media reports on Tuesday had tied the cases together. The hacking of JPMorgan’s computers compromised information in 83 million household and small business accounts, making it one of the largest such breaches in history.

The prosecutor, in making her case to keep the accused in custody, said they had used fake passports and fake identities to carry out their scheme, which brought them “millions of dollars.”

She said the U.S. authorities have not shared all the details from their investigation, which included the gathering of witnesses statements, email correspondences, stock deals and brokerage details.

Shalon was found with 2 million shekels ($525,000) in cash during a search connected with the second, separate investigation, increasing suspicions he would try to flee the country, the prosecutor said. ($1 = 3.8105 shekels)