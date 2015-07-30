Assailant stabs four at Gay Pride march in Jerusalem - police

JERUSALEM, July 30 (Reuters) - An Israeli assailant has stabbed four participants in an annual Gay Pride march in Jerusalem on Thursday, police said.

Israeli media reported that at least three people were wounded. It was not immediately clear how serious their injuries were. Police spokeswoman Luba Samri said a suspected ultra-Orthodox Jewish man had stabbed four of the marchers.

The march has long been a focus of tension between Israel’s predominantly secular majority and the ultra-Orthodox Jewish minority, who object to public displays of homosexuality. (Writing by Allyn Fisher-Ilan; Editing by Kevin Liffey)