Israel Q2 GDP revised to +1.5 pct annualised from +1.7 pct
September 16, 2014 / 10:15 AM / 3 years ago

Israel Q2 GDP revised to +1.5 pct annualised from +1.7 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Israel’s economy grew at an annualised rate of 1.5 percent in the second quarter, slower than previously thought due to a bigger drop in exports, the Central Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday.

The bureau last month had initially estimated gross domestic product growth in the June-April period at 1.7 percent, which was well below analysts’ expectations of 2.5 percent.

In the second quarter of 2014, exports - which comprise some 40 percent of Israel’s economic activity - slid 19.8 percent, below a prior estimate of a 17.7 percent drop. Private consumption grew 4.3 percent while investment in fixed assets fell 4.6 percent.

Israel’s finance ministry on Monday lowered its 2014 growth estimate to 2.4 percent due to Israel’s 50-day war with Palestinian militant group Hamas in Gaza in July and August and on slowing global trade.

The bureau revised first quarter GDP growth to 2.7 percent from 2.8 percent. (Reporting by Steven Scheer)

