UPDATE 1-Israel economic spurt could halt rate cuts

JERUSALEM, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Israel’s economy grew at a faster than expected annualised rate of 3.2 percent in the second quarter, data showed on Thursday, indicating that growth was continuing to hold up despite the global slowdown.

The spurt, along with slightly upwardly revised first quarter data, may delay further interest rate reductions.

Economists on average in a Reuters poll had predicted a second-quarter growth rate of 2.5 percent while the Bank of Israel was a bit more optimistic at 2.8 percent.

“Growth drivers continue to work,” said Finance Minister Yuval Steinitz, adding that there were stilll signs of slowdown due to the economic crisis in Europe and the United States.

Exports - which account for more than 40 percent of Israel’s economic activity - rose 10.3 percent after declines in the prior three quarters, the Central Bureau of Statistics said.

Private spending increased 5.4 percent, while investment in fixed assets, which had been a key growth driver, fell 1.1 percent. Imports declined 9.3 percent.

Excluding public spending, which rose 1.8 percent, the economy grew an annualised 3.7 percent.

Israel’s central bank resumed interest rate cuts at the end of June on worries that economic problems in Europe - Israel’s largest trading partner - could harm Israel’s economy.

It held steady at its last rate meeting on July 23, taking a wait and see view on whether the economy would deteriorate further, although economists widely believed growth would weaken and prompt another rate cut as early as August 27.

For all of 2012, the Bank of Israel estimates growth of 3.2 percent although most economists estimate a rate closer to 2.5 percent due to the effects from weakness in Europe and the United States.

The bank also sees 2013 economic growth of 3.4 percent but said last week said it may lower that estimate next month if indicators from July pointing to a further slowdown in economic activity remain at current levels.

The purchasing managers’ index slid 5.9 points to 41.9 points in July, reaching levels close to the onset of the 2008 global crisis, while industrial production fell a seasonally adjusted 1.2 percent in June.

On Wednesday, inflation data showed the annual rate rose to 1.4 percent in July from a five-year low of 1.0 percent in June. The central bank expects an inflation rate of 2.4 percent in the next year, within a government target of 1 to 3 percent.

The bureau revised first-quarter gross domestic product growth to an annualised 2.8 percent rise from its prior estimate of 2.7 percent, which was the slowest pace in three years.