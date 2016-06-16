UPDATE 1-Israel Q1 GDP revised up, buoyed by consumer spending

(Adds details)

JERUSALEM, June 16 (Reuters) - Israel's economy grew at an annualised rate of 1.3 percent in the first three months of the year, faster than previously thought on higher consumer spending and a narrower decline in exports, the Central Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday.

In a preliminary estimate last month, the bureau said gross domestic product grew an annualised 0.8 percent in the January-March period, well below expectations of 2.7 percent in a Reuters poll of economists.

It revised fourth-quarter GDP growth to an annualised rate of 3.4 percent from 3.1 percent.

The economy is forecast to grow about 2.8 percent in 2016 after a 2.5 percent pace last year.

The Bank of Israel has expressed concerns over weak exports although it has held its benchmark interest rate at 0.1 percent for more than a year, with expectations of steady policy into 2017.

Minutes of the most recent rates decision last month showed that policymakers attributed a major part of the weakness in the first quarter to specific shocks to main industries, while slowing global trade and a strong shekel were also weighing on exports.

They acknowledged that private spending is the economy's main growth driver.

In the first quarter, exports fell 1.1 percent versus a previous estimate of a 4.4 percent decline. Private spending grew 4.8 percent, faster than a preliminary 4 percent, but slower than a 7.9 percent spurt in the fourth quarter of 2015.

Investment in fixed assets continued to rebound, growing 16.2 percent in the first quarter for its second straight double digit gain, while government spending slipped 1.6 percent.

On a per capita basis, GDP fell an annualised 0.7 percent in the first three months of the year. (Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Tova Cohen/Keith Weir)