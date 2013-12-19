FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-Israeli court jails former Bank Hapoalim chairman for a year
December 19, 2013 / 1:21 PM / 4 years ago

REFILE-Israeli court jails former Bank Hapoalim chairman for a year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to remove extraneous letters before headline)

JERUSALEM, Dec 19 (Reuters) - An Israeli court sentenced former Bank Hapoalim chairman Dan Dankner to one year in jail on Thursday for fraud.

The court said Dankner had been in conflicts of interest in numerous deals, among them seeking a $3.4 million loan from Bank Hapoalim in 2008. It also cited his involvement in the bank’s 2007 purchase of Turkey’s Bank Pozitif.

Dankner was convicted in a plea bargain on charges of fraud and breach of trust. He was also ordered to pay a fine of 1 million shekels ($285,000).

Dankner became chairman of Hapoalim in 2007 and stepped down in 2009 after a two-month battle with banking regulators who demanded his resignation.

$1 = 3.513 shekels (Writing by Maayan Lubell; Editing by Tovah Cohen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
