FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Israel's HOT CEO steps down, to help develop Altice business
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
February 18, 2014 / 11:52 AM / 4 years ago

Israel's HOT CEO steps down, to help develop Altice business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Hertzel Ozer, the chief executive of Israeli cable operator HOT, has stepped down and will be replaced by Zachi Ilan on March 1, the company said on Tuesday.

Ilan is currently the CEO of HOT’s mobile phone unit.

Ozer has been CEO of HOT, owned by French cable group Altice , the past five years. He also is HOT’s chairman and will remain in that post.

Patrick Drahi, founder of Altice, said he has asked Ozer to help develop Altice’s business.

“In the past five years HOT has changed from end to end and has gone from being the fourth-largest telecoms company to the second-largest in Israel and is part of an international telecoms group,” Ozer said.

HOT, which offers TV and Internet services as well as fixed-line and mobile phone services, mainly competes with Bezeq Israel Telecom - Israel’s largest telecoms firm. (Reporting by Steven Scheer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.