TABLE-Israel FDI slips to $663 mln in January
March 4, 2012

TABLE-Israel FDI slips to $663 mln in January

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 4 (Reuters) - Israel received $663 million worth
of foreign direct investment (FDI) through local banks in
January, down from $708 million in December, the Bank of Israel
said on Monday.  	
    	
    Following is a summary of the bank's figures in millions of
dollars:    	
                              Jan '12    Dec '11    2010    2009
 Foreign portfolio              1,058       -380   9,028   2,389
 investment                                               
 Direct investment via banks      663        708   3,922   4,124
 	
    - Some $300 million of foreign direct investment in January
was in one company in the electronics sector, the central bank
said.	
    - Foreigners bought $200 million of shares traded on the Tel
Aviv Stock Exchange in January after little net change the prior
two months. They also sold $140 million of Israeli shares traded
abroad in the month. 	
    - Foreigners also sold a net $460 million of short-term
bills called makams and invested $560 million in government
bonds. In January, there was net investment of $900 million in
government bonds traded abroad in the wake of a $1.5 billion,
10-year government bond issue in the United States.	
    For full report click:	
    here	
	
 (Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by David Holmes)

