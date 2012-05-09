FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Israel FDI slows sharply to $101 mln in March
#Financials
May 9, 2012 / 8:06 AM / in 5 years

TABLE-Israel FDI slows sharply to $101 mln in March

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - Israel received $101 million worth of
foreign direct investment (FDI) through local banks in March,
well below February's level of $734 million, the Bank of Israel
said on Wednesday.  	
    	
    Following is a summary of the bank's figures in millions of
dollars:    	
                              Mar '12    Feb '12    2011    2010
 Foreign portfolio               -849     -1,513  -5,441   9,003
 investment                                               
 Direct investment via banks      101        734   6,393   3,215
 	
    - Most of the foreign direct investment in March was in the
high-tech and manufacturing industries, the central bank said.	
    - Foreigners bought $130 million of shares traded on the Tel
Aviv Stock Exchange in March after investing $60 million in
February.	
    - Foreigners also sold a net $850 million of government
bonds after sales of $310 million in February. Activity in
short-term bills called makams was balanced after cumulative
sales of $10.8 billion since March 2011. Sales of government
bonds traded abroad amounted to $200 million.	
    For full report click:	
    here	
	
 (Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Toby Chopra)

