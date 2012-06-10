FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Israel FDI jumps to $550 mln in April
June 10, 2012 / 9:11 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-Israel FDI jumps to $550 mln in April

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

June 10 (Reuters) - Israel received $550 million worth of
foreign direct investment (FDI) through local banks in April,
well above March's level of $114 million, the Bank of Israel
said on Sunday.  	
    	
    Following is a summary of the bank's figures in millions of
dollars:    	
                              Apr '12  March '12    2011    2010
 Foreign portfolio             -1,203       -979  -5,557   8,991
 investment                                               
 Direct investment via banks      550        114   6,393   3,069
 	
    - Most of the foreign direct investment in April was in the
high-tech and banking industries, the central bank said.	
    - Foreigners bought $60 million of shares traded on the Tel
Aviv Stock Exchange in April. The monthly average since the
beginning of the year is about $110 million.	
    - Foreigners also sold a net $1.2 billion of short-term
bills called makams following sales totalling $2.8 billion the
first three months of 2012. Nonresidents' portfolio balance of
makams returned to its level from the end of 2009 of about $1.2
billion.	
    - After sales of $600 million in the first quarter,
foreigners' activity in Israeli government bonds was balanced in
April. Foreigners sold $200 million of government bonds traded
abroad.	
    For full report click:	
    here	
    	
	
 (Reporting by Steven Scheer)

