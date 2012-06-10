TABLE-Israel FDI jumps to $550 mln in April

June 10 (Reuters) - Israel received $550 million worth of foreign direct investment (FDI) through local banks in April, well above March's level of $114 million, the Bank of Israel said on Sunday. Following is a summary of the bank's figures in millions of dollars: Apr '12 March '12 2011 2010 Foreign portfolio -1,203 -979 -5,557 8,991 investment Direct investment via banks 550 114 6,393 3,069 - Most of the foreign direct investment in April was in the high-tech and banking industries, the central bank said. - Foreigners bought $60 million of shares traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange in April. The monthly average since the beginning of the year is about $110 million. - Foreigners also sold a net $1.2 billion of short-term bills called makams following sales totalling $2.8 billion the first three months of 2012. Nonresidents' portfolio balance of makams returned to its level from the end of 2009 of about $1.2 billion. - After sales of $600 million in the first quarter, foreigners' activity in Israeli government bonds was balanced in April. Foreigners sold $200 million of government bonds traded abroad. For full report click: here (Reporting by Steven Scheer)