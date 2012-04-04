FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Israel FDI slows to $533 mln in February
April 4, 2012 / 12:15 PM / in 6 years

TABLE-Israel FDI slows to $533 mln in February

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 4 (Reuters) - Israel received $533 million worth of
foreign direct investment (FDI) through local banks in February,
down from $700 million in January, the Bank of Israel said on
Wednesday.  	
    	
    Following is a summary of the bank's figures in millions of
dollars:    	
                              Feb '12    Jan '12    2011    2010
 Foreign portfolio             -1,516      1,029  -5,441   9,003
 investment                                               
 Direct investment via banks      533        700   6,393   3,215
 	
    - Some $300 million of foreign direct investment in February
was in the high-tech and service industries, the central bank
said.	
    - Foreigners bought $60 million of shares traded on the Tel
Aviv Stock Exchange in February after investing $200 million in
January.	
    - Foreigners also sold a net $1.2 billion of short-term
bills called makams and another $310 million in government
bonds. The sales followed 9 straight months of net investments
in government bonds that totaled $4.8 billion. Sales of
government bonds traded abroad amounted to $180 million.	
    - The central bank noted that two series of makams were
redeemed in February.	
    For full report click:	
    here	
    	
	
 (Reporting by Steven Scheer)

