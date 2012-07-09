FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Israel FDI rises to $744 mln in May
July 9, 2012 / 11:47 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-Israel FDI rises to $744 mln in May

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 9 (Reuters) - Israel received $744 million worth of
foreign direct investment (FDI) through local banks in May,
above April's level of $528 million, the Bank of Israel said on
Monday.  
    
    Following is a summary of the bank's figures in millions of
dollars:    
                              May '12  April '12    2011    2010
 Foreign portfolio             -1,674     -1,267  -5,557   8,991
 investment                                               
 Direct investment via banks      744        528   6,363   3,069
 
    - Most of the foreign direct investment in May was in the
high-tech industry, the central bank said.
    - Foreigners sold a net $160 million of shares traded on the
Tel Aviv Stock Exchange in May following a net investment of
$440 million the first four months of 2012. They sold a net $210
million of Israeli shares traded abroad.
    - Foreigners also sold a net $790 million of government
bonds and about $400 million of short-term bills called makams.
Since the beginning of the year, foreigners sold $4.5 billion of
bonds and makams. In May, nonresidents also sold $120 million of
Israeli bonds traded abroad.
 (Reporting by Steven Scheer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
