TABLE-Israel FDI eases to $280 mln in June
August 5, 2012 / 7:31 AM / 5 years ago

TABLE-Israel FDI eases to $280 mln in June

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 5 (Reuters) - Israel received $280 million worth of
foreign direct investment (FDI) through local banks in June,
well below May's level of $719 million, the Bank of Israel said
on Sunday.  
    
    Following is a summary of the bank's figures in millions of
dollars:    
                              Jun '12    May '12    2011    2010
 Foreign portfolio               -230     -1,675  -5,557   8,991
 investment                                               
 Direct investment via banks      280        719   6,363   3,069
 
    - Most of the foreign direct investment in June was in the
high-tech industry, the central bank said.
    - Foreigners sold a net $120 million of shares traded on the
Tel Aviv Stock Exchange in June following sales of $160 million
in May. They invested a net $100 million in Israeli shares
traded abroad.
    - Foreigners also sold a net $180 million of government
bonds and about $70 million of short-term bills called makams.
Since the beginning of the year, foreigners sold $4.8 billion of
bonds and makams.
    For full report click:
    here

 (Reporting by Steven Scheer)

