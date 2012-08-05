TABLE-Israel FDI eases to $280 mln in June

Aug 5 (Reuters) - Israel received $280 million worth of foreign direct investment (FDI) through local banks in June, well below May's level of $719 million, the Bank of Israel said on Sunday. Following is a summary of the bank's figures in millions of dollars: Jun '12 May '12 2011 2010 Foreign portfolio -230 -1,675 -5,557 8,991 investment Direct investment via banks 280 719 6,363 3,069 - Most of the foreign direct investment in June was in the high-tech industry, the central bank said. - Foreigners sold a net $120 million of shares traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange in June following sales of $160 million in May. They invested a net $100 million in Israeli shares traded abroad. - Foreigners also sold a net $180 million of government bonds and about $70 million of short-term bills called makams. Since the beginning of the year, foreigners sold $4.8 billion of bonds and makams. For full report click: here (Reporting by Steven Scheer)