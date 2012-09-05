FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Israel FDI slips to $363 in July
#Financials
September 5, 2012 / 9:15 AM / in 5 years

TABLE-Israel FDI slips to $363 in July

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 5 (Reuters) - Israel received $363 million worth of
foreign direct investment (FDI) through local banks in July,
below June's level of $552 million, the Bank of Israel said on
Wednesday.  
    
    Following is a summary of the bank's figures in millions of
dollars:    
                              Jul '12   June '12    2011    2010
 Foreign portfolio                439       -493  -5,557   8,991
 investment                                               
 Direct investment via banks      363        552   6,363   3,069
 
    - Most of the foreign direct investment in July was in the
manufacturing industry, the central bank said.
    - Foreigners invested a net $260 million of shares traded on
the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange in July following sales of $280
million in May and June. They invested a net $40 million in
Israeli shares traded abroad.
    - Foreigners also bought a net $510 million of government
bonds and about $10 million of short-term bills called makams.
Since the beginning of the year, foreigners have sold $4.8
billion of bonds and makams. They also sold $400 million of
government bonds traded abroad in July.
    For full report click:
    here

 (Reporting by Steven Scheer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
