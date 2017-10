LONDON, Jan 9 (IFR) - The State of Israel, rated A1/A+/A, has hired Barclays, Citigroup and Goldman Sachs to arrange non-deal investor meetings in the US and Europe commencing on January 14.

The sovereign will meet investors through two teams in the US, and a third team in Europe, where presentations will take place in London, Frankfurt and Munich. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Sudip Roy)