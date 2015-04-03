FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-Netanyahu tells Obama Iran deal threatens Israel; to convene top ministers
April 3, 2015

REFILE-Netanyahu tells Obama Iran deal threatens Israel; to convene top ministers

1 Min Read

(Corrects to delete tag in headline)

JERUSALEM, April 3 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was set to convene senior ministers on Friday to discuss the framework deal reached between world powers and Iran, which he told U.S. President Barack Obama Israel “vehemently opposed.”

The White House said Obama called Netanyahu to discuss the agreement reached with Iran to limit its nuclear programme, saying it represents significant progress toward a lasting solution that cuts off all Iran’s pathways to a nuclear weapon.

But Netanyahu said in a statement after the conversation: “A deal that is based on this framework will threaten Israel’s existence... The alternative is to stand firmly and increase pressure on Iran until a better deal is reached.” (Writing by Ori Lewis; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

