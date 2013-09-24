FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Netanyahu says Rouhani speech 'cynical', Iran buying time
Sections
Featured
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
May fires warning to Boeing over Bombardier trade dispute
Bombardier Battle
May fires warning to Boeing over Bombardier trade dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 24, 2013 / 10:35 PM / 4 years ago

Netanyahu says Rouhani speech 'cynical', Iran buying time

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday that Iranian President Hassan Rouhani’s U.N. address was “cynical” and Teheran was stalling for time in order to develop nuclear arms.

“It was a cynical speech full of hypocrisy,” Netanyahu said in a statement.

“It had no practical suggestion to stop Iran’s military nuclear programme and no commitment to fulfil U.N. Security Council decisions. That exactly is the Iranian plan, to talk and buy time in order to advance Iran’s capability to obtain nuclear weapons.”

Iran denies it is trying to build nuclear weapons and says its programme is for peaceful purposes.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.