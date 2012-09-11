FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama won't see Israel's Netanyahu on U.S. visit-W.House
September 11, 2012 / 7:50 PM / 5 years ago

Obama won't see Israel's Netanyahu on U.S. visit-W.House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 11 (Reuters) - The White House denied on Tuesday that President Barack Obama refused a request from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Nentayahu to meet in the United States this month but said no meeting would take place, citing conflicts in the leaders’ schedules.

Amid U.S.-Israeli tensions over Iran’s nuclear program, an Israeli official said earlier Netanyahu’s aides had asked for a meeting when he visits the United Nations in late September but the White House had informed them Obama’s schedule would not permit it. Obama is expected to address the U.N. General Assembly on Sept. 25, while Netanyahu will speak in New York on Sept. 28.

“They’re simply not in the city at the same time,” White House spokesman Tommy Vietor said. He said Obama and Netanyahu were in “frequent contact” and the Israeli premier would see Secretary of State Hillary Clinton during his U.S. trip.

