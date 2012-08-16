FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Peres says trusts Obama's pledge to prevent nuclear-armed Iran
#Market News
August 16, 2012 / 2:30 PM / 5 years ago

Peres says trusts Obama's pledge to prevent nuclear-armed Iran

JERUSALEM, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Israeli President Shimon Peres said on Thursday he trusts U.S. President Barack Obama’s pledge to prevent a nuclear-armed Iran, in comments that appeared to caution against unilateral Israeli military action.

“I am convinced this is an American interest. I am convinced (Obama) recognises the American interest and he isn’t saying this just to keep us happy. I have no doubt about it, after having had talks with him,” Peres told Israel’s Channel Two television.

“Now, it’s clear to us that we can’t do it alone. We can delay (Iran’s nuclear programme). It’s clear to us we have to proceed together with America. There are questions about coordination and timing, but as serious as the danger is, this time at least we are not alone.”

