2 hours ago
Jefferies, BlueStar Indexes form Israeli market alliance
Israel
#Market News
July 25, 2017 / 9:34 AM / 2 hours ago

Jefferies, BlueStar Indexes form Israeli market alliance

1 Min Read

TEL AVIV, July 25 (Reuters) - Investment bank Jefferies LLC said on Tuesday it has entered into an alliance with BlueStar Indexes to distribute to its institutional and wealth management clients co-branded BlueStar market commentary on Israel's capital markets.

Jefferies, a subsidiary of Leucadia National Corp, will also provide access to the benchmark BlueStar Indexes for Israeli equities and bonds. The initial co-branded report will be distributed monthly starting in August.

BlueStar Indexes provides analysis for the Israeli capital markets as well as a family of benchmarks that track Israeli companies listed worldwide. (Reporting by Tova Cohen, Editing by Ari Rabinovitch)

