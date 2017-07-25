FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 25, 2017 / 9:34 AM / 22 minutes ago

Jefferies, BlueStar Indexes form Israeli market alliance

1 Min Read

TEL AVIV, July 25 (Reuters) - Investment bank Jefferies LLC said on Tuesday it has entered into an alliance with BlueStar Indexes to distribute to its institutional and wealth management clients co-branded BlueStar market commentary on Israel's capital markets.

Jefferies, a subsidiary of Leucadia National Corp, will also provide access to the benchmark BlueStar Indexes for Israeli equities and bonds. The initial co-branded report will be distributed monthly starting in August.

BlueStar Indexes provides analysis for the Israeli capital markets as well as a family of benchmarks that track Israeli companies listed worldwide. (Reporting by Tova Cohen, Editing by Ari Rabinovitch)

