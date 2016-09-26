FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Israel's Leviathan natgas partners sign export deal with Jordan
September 26, 2016 / 11:20 AM / a year ago

Israel's Leviathan natgas partners sign export deal with Jordan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM, Sept 26 (Reuters) - The partners in Israel's Leviathan natural gas field on Monday said they signed an export deal with Jordan's National Electric Power Company.

Texas-based Noble Energy, the project's operator, said the deal is for 1.6 trillion feet (tcf) over 15 years and revenues are estimated to reach $10 billion.

Shares in the Israeli partners - which include Delek Group and its subsidiaries Avner Oil and Delek Drilling, and Ratio Oil - have been halted by the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange until about 14:38 local time (11:38 GMT). (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch)

