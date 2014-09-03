FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Partners in Israel's Leviathan to negotiate sale of gas to Jordan
September 3, 2014 / 12:01 PM / 3 years ago

Partners in Israel's Leviathan to negotiate sale of gas to Jordan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TEL AVIV, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Texas-based Noble Energy signed a letter of intent to negotiate the supply of 45 billion cubic meters of natural gas to Jordan over 15 years, a partner in Israel’s giant Leviathan field said on Wednesday.

The price of the gas, to be supplied to Jordan’s state-owned National Electric Power Co, would be similar to the price reached in other export deals from Israel, said Delek Drilling , a subsidiary of Israel’s Delek Group. It would be linked to the price of Brent crude oil and would include a minimum price.

An industry official who asked not to be identified estimated the deal would be worth about $15 billion. (Reporting by Tova Cohen and Steven Scheer)

