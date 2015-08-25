FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Israel shekel weakens as September rate cut grows more likely
August 25, 2015 / 1:17 PM / 2 years ago

Israel shekel weakens as September rate cut grows more likely

Steven Scheer

3 Min Read

JERUSALEM, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Israel’s shekel weakened on Tuesday, with some investors expecting the Bank of Israel to cut short-term interest rates next month to zero or less once global market turmoil calms down.

The central bank kept its benchmark interest rate flat at 0.1 percent on Monday, despite belief priced into the market that there was a strong chance of a reduction.

The decision strengthened the shekel, but later the currency gave back the gains on speculation the cut will come next month, amid slowing economic growth and expectations that inflation will stay below target for at least another year.

The currency traded at 3.86 to the dollar on Tuesday afternoon, from 3.84 after the bank’s decision on Monday.

“Dollar-shekel is trading up ... out of expectation that the Bank of Israel will act next month,” said a dealer at Mizrahi-Tefahot Bank.

The central bank will next decide on rates on Sept. 24.

While leaving rates unchanged, the central bank said on Monday policymakers believe the risks in achieving the inflation target and growth have grown.

Analysts think global market volatility played a large part in the decision. Trying to determine when the Federal Reserve will start raising rates was probably also a factor, they said, since the chances the Fed will move in September have dropped.

“The probability that the Bank of Israel will take further expansionary policies in the future has increased,” Ofer Klein, head of economics and research at Harel Insurance and Finance said in a report.

Ori Greenfeld, chief economist at the Psagot brokerage, said the statement about higher risks to inflation and growth targets implied that the central bank was preparing markets for further monetary easing.

“But such a step would only take place if the risks materialised and in fact harm real economic activity,” he said.

Israel’s economy slowed to an annualised rate of 0.3 percent in the second quarter from 2 percent in the prior three months. Inflation expectations in a year’s time dipped to 0.7 percent, versus an annual rate of -0.3 percent in July.

Israel’s economy is projected to grow some 3 percent this year. (Editing by Jan Lopatka, Larry King)

