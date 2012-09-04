Israel Securities Authority eyes market regulation overhaul

TEL AVIV, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Israel plans to ease regulation of smaller companies while tightening oversight of auditors and ratings agencies to bring Israel to international standards and lower the cost of raising capital.

The Israel Securities Authority (ISA) said it would set up an agency similar to the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board in the United States to start regulating auditors.

It would also extend scrutiny to credit rating agencies and fast-growing alternative foreign exchange trading systems that have led to new regulations globally.

Yet, the ISA aims to ease regulation of smaller companies, such as expanding a firm’s shelf prospectus to three years from two to lower the regulatory cost.

“We should be open about regulation and in cases where the regulatory burden is too much, we should ... do something about it,” ISA chairman Shmuel Hauser told Reuters after a news conference.

“We came up with a long list that can lower the regulatory burden without any harm to investor protection.”

Some of the proposals, which Hauser believes will increase regulatory certainty and transparency, will require legislation and parliamentary approval.

Others, such as the easing of regulations, will be open to public comment for three months before final decisions are made.

“We have to find the balance of lowering the regulatory burden without harming investors,” said Moty Yamin, Hauser’s senior advisor.

”Some fields are not regulated today and we intend to make more regulation where it is needed. On the other hand, we must see if we can ease the burden. If we can do it, we will.

“This will help the market become a more friendly place for the business community,” he said.

The ISA is also exploring having separate regulations for small and large companies and eliminating the Israeli version of the Sarbanes-Oxley bill that sets standards for public companies and accounting firms, Yamin said. (Editing by David Cowell)