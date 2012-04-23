FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Israel releases ship seized for weapons search
April 23, 2012 / 11:21 AM / in 5 years

Israel releases ship seized for weapons search

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM, April 23 (Reuters) - Israeli naval forces on Monday released a cargo ship that they had seized in the Mediterranean a day earlier, after a search turned up no weapons, a military official said.

The container ship, identified as the HS Beethoven and flying a Liberian flag, was intercepted about 160 miles (260 km) off Israel on Sunday for what an Israeli military official described as “routine protection of our territorial waters”.

The crew did not resist the search, the official said, and there were no injuries or arrests.

Israel routinely patrols the sea for ships suspected of carrying weapons destined for Palestinian militants. A year ago Israel seized a cargo ship that it said was carrying Iranian-supplied arms intended for the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip. (Writing by Allyn Fisher-Ilan; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

