Israel's Arrow 3 missile interceptor passes full trial- ministry

JERUSALEM, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Israel’s upgraded Arrow ballistic missile shield passed a full interception test on Thursday, hitting a target in space meant to simulate the trajectory of the long-range weapons held by Iran, Syria and Hezbollah, the Defence Ministry said.

The success was a boost for “Arrow 3”, among Israeli missile defence systems that gets extensive U.S. funding and whose first attempt at a full trial, held a year ago, was aborted due to what designers said was a faulty deployment of the target. (Writing by Ori Lewis)