Israel's Leviathan partners in talks to sell natgas to BG LNG plant

JERUSALEM, June 29 (Reuters) - The partners in Israel’s Leviathan giant natural gas field said on Sunday they signed a non-binding letter of intent with BG Group to export gas BG’s liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant in Egypt.

The parties are holding talks to reach a deal under which Leviathan will supply 7 billion cubic metres annually for 15 years via an underwater pipeline, the partners said in a statement.

An energy source in Tel Aviv said such a deal would be worth about $30 billion. (Reporting by Steven Scheer and Tova Cohen)