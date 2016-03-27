FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Israeli court blocks govt energy plan, could delay gas fields development
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 27, 2016 / 3:05 PM / a year ago

Israeli court blocks govt energy plan, could delay gas fields development

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM, March 27 (Reuters) - Israel’s Supreme Court on Sunday ruled that an agreement reached between the government and leading energy firms last year was problematic, a move likely to delay the development of large offshore natural gas deposits.

The government last year reached a deal with Texas-based Noble Energy and Israel’s Delek Group that would leave them in control of the country’s largest gas field, Leviathan, while forcing them to sell smaller, yet sizable, assets.

Opponents say the deal will create an energy monopoly and had petitioned the court, hoping it would be struck down.

According to the decision, the court took issue with a section of the agreement in which the government committed to an extended period of regulatory stability. (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Alison Williams)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.