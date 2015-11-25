FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Israel's Leviathan signs preliminary Egypt natgas supply deal
November 25, 2015 / 7:40 AM / 2 years ago

Israel's Leviathan signs preliminary Egypt natgas supply deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM, Nov 25 (Reuters) - The partners in Israel’s offshore natural gas field Leviathan said on Wednesday they signed a preliminary deal to supply gas to Egypt via an existing underwater pipeline to the Sinai peninsula.

Under the deal, Leviathan -- which is expected to begin production in 2019-2020 -- would supply Egypt’s Dolphinus Holdings with up to 4 billion cubic meters of gas a year for 10 to 15 years, the partners said in a statement to the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange.

The price of gas is similar to other contracts and is linked to the price of Brent oil, they said.

Dolphinus is a firm that represents non-governmental, industrial and commercial consumers in Egypt. Leviathan is owned by a group led by Texas-based Noble Energy and Israeli conglomerate Delek Group. (Reporting by Steven Scheer and Ari Rabinovitch, editing by Louise Heavens)

