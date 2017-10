JERUSALEM, June 3 (Reuters) - Exploration company Israel Opportunity said on Sunday there are an estimated 6.7 trillion cubic feet of natural gas and 1.4 billion barrels of oil at its Pelagic fields offshore Israel, with a relatively high probability for geological success.

The estimate, made by Texas-based petroleum consultant Ryder Scott, covers five different sites about 170 kilometers off Israel’s coast, the company said in a statement. (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch)