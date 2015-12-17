FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Israeli PM gives final go-ahead for Leviathan gas field development
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 17, 2015 / 10:51 AM / 2 years ago

Israeli PM gives final go-ahead for Leviathan gas field development

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM, Dec 17 (Reuters) - After years of political infighting, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu signed a deal on Thursday giving final approval for the development of the Leviathan natural gas field off Israel’s coast.

Despite fierce criticism from opponents who argue Israel’s largest gas reserve will be controlled by one group, limiting competition, Netanyahu has pushed the deal through, describing it as critical to national security interests.

As part of the agreement, Texas-based Noble Energy and Israel’s Delek Group, which discovered Leviathan in 2010, will retain control of the field, but are being forcing to sell other, smaller assets. (Reporting by Steven Scheer; editing by Luke Baker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.