JERUSALEM, July 2 The partners in Israel's Tamar
natural gas project said on Sunday the offshore field held 13
percent more gas than previously estimated.
An updated resource report indicated proved and probable
reserves of 11.2 trillion cubic feet (318 billion cubic meters)
of gas and 14.6 million barrels of condensate, up from 10 tcf of
gas and 13 million barrels of condensate.
"The results of the well and the production data from the
reservoir ... enabled the update of the reservoir model and the
production forecasts," project stakeholder Delek Drilling
said in a statement.
Tamar, which began production in 2013, is the primary
natural gas supply for Israel and also exports to Jordan. So far
it has produced more than 1 tcf.
"The updated reserves data indicate that the geological
potential of the Levant Basin has not yet been fully tapped,"
Delek Drilling Chief Executive Yossi Abu said.
The reserves report was carried out by Texas-based
Netherland, Sewell & Associates.
(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Tova Cohen)