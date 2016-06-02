UPDATE 1-Israel approves development of large offshore Leviathan natgas field

* Field is one of largest offshore discoveries of past decade

* Supreme Court blocked previous agreement with shareholders (Adds comments from energy minister, analyst, share reaction)

By Steven Scheer

JERUSALEM, June 2 (Reuters) - Israel's government on Thursday approved the development of the controversial Leviathan natural gas field that will give Israel a second source of gas supply while potentially turning it into a gas exporter.

Leviathan, one of the largest offshore discoveries of the past decade, was found off Israel's Mediterranean coast in 2010. It has an estimated 622 billion cubic metres (BCM) of gas reserves and is expected to become operational in 2019.

"Connecting the Leviathan reservoir to Israel will strengthen energy security and benefit the local economy," said Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz.

"After years of delays, the vision of Israel as a gas supplier is under way. In these days of a drop in exports and in investments in the economy, the gas from Leviathan will be an important growth engine and vital to industry."

Texas-based Noble Energy, which holds a 40 percent stake in Leviathan, said the field would initially start production at 1.2 billion cubic feet a day and is expandable to 2.1 bcf.

"Leviathan is expected to provide a second source of supply and entry point into Israel's domestic natural gas transport system, while also delivering exports to regional countries," Noble said in a statement.

The site, however, will cost at least $5 billion to develop and it was not yet clear how the project will be financed.

"Strong momentum on the regulatory and marketing fronts represents major steps in advancing the Leviathan project towards final investment decision," said J. Keith Elliot, Noble's senior vice president for the eastern Mediterranean.

Leviathan signed a deal this week to supply up to 473 bcf to a new private power plant, IPM Be'er Tuvia, for 18 years. Noble estimated gross revenue from the deal at $2.5 billion.

In January Leviathan signed a $1.3 billion gas supply contract with Edeltech, Israel's largest private power producer.

The Leviathan project hit a major obstacle in March when Israel's Supreme Court blocked a previous agreement between the field's shareholders and the Israeli state, the terms of which would have stayed unchanged for 10 years.

It had been opposed by opposition parties and public advocacy groups on grounds that Noble and its partner Delek Group - which also own the adjacent Tamar field - would control too much of Israel's natural gas supply.

Last week Israel's government approved a revised deal with the companies aimed at fast-tracking development of Leviathan, which has been mostly earmarked for exports.

Tamar began production in 2013 and provides Israel with its current natural gas needs.

Tim Rezvan, an energy analyst at Stern Agee CRT, cautioned over a possible new Supreme Court challenge to the gas deal.

"We view today's announcement as an incremental positive step, but remain cognizant of the remaining obstacle," he wrote in a client note.

Noble's shares were 0.7 percent lower in New York, while shares of the Delek Group closed 0.6-0.9 percent higher in Tel Aviv. (Reporting by Steven Scheer, editing by William Hardy and Adrian Croft)