UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 24
Nov 24 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 4 points, on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index ended flat on Wednesday after a choppy day, with individual sectors diverging as finance minister Philip Hammond delivered the biggest economic update since Britain voted in June to leave the European Union. * BRITAIN BUDGET: Britain has ramped up its borrowing outlook by much more than expected after forecasters said its vote to leave